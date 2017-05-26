Deaths in Limerick - May 26, 2017

The death has occurred of John Carey, Bellview, Banogue, Croom, ex Limerick County Council, peacefully at St. John's Hospital. Previously in the wonderful care of all the staff of Caherass Nursing Home, Croom.

Beloved husband of the late Anastacia. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons Eamon, Sean, Kieran and Paul, daughters Helen Cregan, Noreen O'Halloran and Mary Nonnan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Reposing on Saturday in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Banogue. Funeral on Sunday after 12.15pm Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora Harty (née Egan), Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra and late of Old Pallas, Knockderk, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Mickey Harty. Adored mother of Michael. Deeply regretted by her son, sisters Peggy, Annie & Lizzie, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass, Monday at 10.30am, with funeral afterwards to Old Pallas, Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Troy (née Dillon), Quinpool North, Parteen, late of Sexton Street North and Old Quarry Road, Thomondgate.

Deeply regretted by daughter Teresa, son-in-law John Sexton and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Quinpool on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving on Monday to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. No flowers, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House strictly private on Monday.

The death has occurred of Martin Fitzgerald, Star Court, John Carew Park, peacefully after a short illness at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, children Karen, Mark, Marion, Siobhan & Keith, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Dennehy, Ballykeeffe and late of Broad Street, Charleville, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Cherished husband of the late Mary and adored father of Joseph, Gerardine (Ryan), Mary (Moloney) and Michael. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Chloe, Eimear, Caolán, Gemma, Luke and Aoife, sons-in-law Gerard and Johnny, daughter-in-law Clare (MacMahon), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John Considine, Granville Park, St. Patrick’s Road, late of An Post, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Joan and dearest father of Sheelagh, Jennifer, Declan and Shane. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only, donations to Irish Heart Foundation.