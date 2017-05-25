Deaths in Limerick - May 25, 2017

THE death has occurred of Breda O'Shea (née McGrath), Knockananty, Ballysimon, peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Ann McGrath, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday from 4.30pm Removal at 5.30pm to Monaleen Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe Lyons, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, at University Hospital Kerry.

Joe, husband of the late Kathleen (Kate) (nee Dillon); deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Michael and Liam, brother Aidan, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Collins, Salesian sister, Donnybrook, peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic surrounded by her family and Salesian Sisters.

Deeply mourned by her sisters Sheila and Irene, brother Joe, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and her Salesian Community.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.