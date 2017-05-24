Deaths in Limerick - May 24, 2017

THE death has occurred of Thomas (Todd) Quish, 7, Dawn Court, Athlacca and late of Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving son Donagh, daughter Lisa, brother, sisters, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Remains arriving in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass, at 11am followed by Commital prayers at 3.30pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Nora Mulcahy (née O'Shea), of Blackpool, London and late of Tankardstown, Bulgaden, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus. Survived by her sons John and James, daughters Lulie, Bernie and Carmel, Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Interment to take place in London on June 6. Memorial Mass to take place in The Holy Trinity Church, Dromin at a date to be announced.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kit) MacDonald (née Mulligan), formerly of Greenfields, Rosbrien, peacefully at her daughter’s home (Sligo) surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dearly loved mother of Grainne, Sean, Joseph, Margaret, Ronnie, Breda and Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, sister Gabrielle, brothers Terry and Sean, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.