Young Munster honorary vice-president Sam Browne passes away

STAUNCH supporter and ‘stalwart’ clubman of Young Munster Sam Browne has passed away.

The former honorary vice-president of the club, who was also involved with Shelbourne A.F.C, died peacefully at home this Tuesday.

Late of Eircom, he lived in Dooradoyle and was a beloved husband of Helen and dearest father of Brian and Elaine.

Browne was hailed as a ‘stalwart’ of the club and was well known for walking the sideline at matches – where his voice was regularly heard in support of the team.

One club member said he was well known for his characteristic brown Trilby hat and would be “sadly missed”.

Sam Browne is deeply regretted by his loving wife and children, daughter-in-law Katrina, brother Liam, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.