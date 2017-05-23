Deaths in Limerick - May 23, 2017

THE death has occurred of Paul M. O'Byrne, Kyleglass House, North Circular Road and formerly of Galway, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and late of Barrington’s Hospital, Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny and Garryowen FC.

Paul died peacefully at home, with his loving family, after a brave battle fought with great dignity and courage.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Anna (Annie) née Costello, children Barra and Lisa, Roz, Kelly and Paul, mother Elizabeth, brothers George, Harry, Joe and John, sisters Ann (Gaffney), Elizabeth (Mannion), Sharon, Christine, Mary (Moran) and Angie (O’Connor), mother-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, medical colleagues and his many friends.

Reposing at his home, on Thursday from 3pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Friday to arrive for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. House private on Friday please.

The death has occurred of James Blake, Muine Bheag, Co. Carlow and formerly of Lynwood, Dundrum, Dublin and Kilfinane at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket On Fergus.

Beloved husband of the late Josie and father of the late Eamon. Deeply Regretted by his son Brian, daughter Deirdre, daughter in law Ann, son in law James Lynch, Grandchildren Emma, Christopher, Mark and Rachel, niece Tara, nephew Richard and sister in law Carol. Relatives and Friends. Late of the Army school of music.

Reposing at Sommers Funeral Home Bagenalstown at 2pm on Wednesday with removal to St. Andrews Church Bagenalstown at 7pm. Burial in Bagenalstown cemetery of the Assumption after 11am mass on Thursday.