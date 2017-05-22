Deaths in Limerick - May 22, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary McGrath, Leahies, Foynes, peacefully in the tender care of the staff in St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Eileen, brothers John and Timmy and Sister Josie. Sadly missed by her nephews Tommy, Shane and Michael, nieces Kathy, Helen, Siobhan, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden Tuesday from 6pm – 7.30pm with removal to Foynes Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Robertstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Johanna Jackson (née Young), Colchester, England and formerly of Castle Oliver, Ardpatrick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Norman, daughter Audrey, sons Peter and Christopher, sister Sr Deliah, daughter-in-Law Tania, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours both in England and Castle Oliver, and her many friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ardpatrick, followed by interment of ashes in the Hill Cemetery, Ardpatrick.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Fahey (née Kiely), East Singland Road, Garryowen.

Wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by sons Anthony, Peter, Patrick, Mark and Michael, daughters Margaret, Anne, Mary, Petra and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Bernie Byrnes, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at 5.30pm in Cross' Funeral Home with removal at 7pm to St. John's Catherdral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Old Mt. St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David (Davie) Dee, Oola Village, Oola and Boherdiotia, Solohead, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Michael and Willie, daughter Una, son-in-law Bernard (Hogan), daughter -in-law Vivienne, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town Tuesday from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Anthony's Cemetery, Oola.

The death has occurred of Joan Ahern (née O'Dowd), Alphonsus Street and late of N.C.Road and Cloghane, Kerry, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) and dearest mother of Anne, Cathal, Terence, Pauline, Colm, Siobhán and Eithne. Deeply regretted by daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick. Funeral on Wednesday (24 May) after 1.30pm Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.