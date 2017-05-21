Deaths in Limerick - May 21, 2017

The death has occurred of Nora Bartley (née Frawley), of Grange Cross, Brittas, Limerick

Bartley (nee Frawley) Nora. Grange Cross, Brittas. On May 20, 2017. Died peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Former postmistress, Brittas post office. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Lawrence, PJ and Michael, daughter- in- law Eilìs, grandchildren Patrick, Lawrence and Maeve, sister-in-law Mary Frawley, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church Boher. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Emily Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anastasia (Stasia) Cashin (née Upton). Of Carraturk., Ballylanders, Limerick

Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family,at her sons residence.pre-deceased by her husband Ned.Sadly missed by her loving sons Gerard and John,daughters Noreen and Marie,daughter-in-law Lily and Marguerite,son-in-law T.J.close friends Maureen and Julia,relatives,neighbours and many friends,May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home,Ballylanders this Monday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford hospice.

The death has occurred of Michael (Curley) Cunningham, Dromsally and Knocknacorriga, Cappamore, Limerick

On May 20, 2017. Died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving parents Mary and John, brothers Sean and George, sisters Caroline, Marie and Brenda, partner Máire, brother in law Liam, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore, this Monday evening 22nd May from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 23rd May at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.