Deaths in Limerick - May 20, 2017

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Brosnahan, of Euroville, Ballyclough, Limerick

On May 19, 2017. Died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Peggy. Dearly loved father of Simone, Sharon and Aisling. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Niall, Alex and Derry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 6.15pm to 8pm. Removal to the Dominican Church on Monday for Requiem Mass on 11am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private.

The death has occurred of Catherine Burke (née Campbell), Annaville Grove, Westbury, Corbally, Limerick

Died peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of Herbert. Dearly loved mother of Barbara, Grace and Hilary. Dearest Granny to Stephen and Robyn. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Paddy and Andrew, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas street this Sunday evening from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St Nicholas Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Mid-Western Cancer Centre.

The death has occurred of Patsy Connor McHale, of Tallagh Road, Belmullet, Mayo and Broadford, Limerick

Died suddenly at his residence on May 19, 2017. Beloved husband of the late Peggy (nee Delee), formerly of Broadford, Co. Limerick, he will be sadly missed by his family, his daughters Patricia Connors (Dungarvan, Co.Waterford), Teresa Maughan, (Brighton, England), Sadie Blaney (Navan, Co. Meath) and his son Vincent Connor (Tallagh Road, Belmullet), grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Remains reposing at McDonnell's Funeral Home, Belmullet on Sunday evening from 6 O'Clock until 8 O'Clock with funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family, Carne at 9 O'Clock. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 O'Clock with burial afterwards in Emlybeg Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Erris Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The death has occurred of Noreen Dobbyn, of 4 The Mall, Cobh, Cork and Kilmallock, Limerick

On May 18, 2017, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of all at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice,

Beloved wife of Christy and much loved mother of Ian, Paul and Gill and mother-in-law of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, brother Jim, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 11am to St. Colman’s Cathedral for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Old Church Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael McCarthy, of Martinstown, Kilmallock

Died very peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Michael (Mike), very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Graham and Jason, daughter-in-law Carmel, brother Paddy, sisters Margaret & Mary, sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, his grandchild Maeve, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, kind neighbours, and his many many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his home Saturday evening, from 5.00pm until 8.00pm, with funeral to arrive Sunday for 11.00 am Requiem Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown, with burial afterwards to Kilbreedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anna KELLY (née Sullivan), Castleview, Newcastle West, Limerick

Died peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home. Wife of the late Jim. Survived by her sons Gerry, James, Kevin and Ambrose, brothers, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, from 5pm to 8pm arriving at Newcastle West Church on Sunday morning, May 21, for Requiem Mass at 12pm and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helena Meaney (née Dennehy), of Ailesbury Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Dooradoyle, Limerick. On May 17.

Helena, wife of the late John and mother of the late Tom, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare; sadly missed by her daughters Anne and Méadbh, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Seamus, sisters Elizabeth and Theresa, brother Jack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 3pm Sunday with removal at 4.30pm to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Sheahan (née King), of Glenquin, Ballagh, Limerick

Peacefully. Wife of the late John. Survived by her sons Patrick, James and John, sister Kitty (Bateman), daughters-in-law Martina and Mary, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reidy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to Ashford Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 21st May, at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.