Deaths in Limerick - May 19, 2017

The death has occurred of Anna KELLY (née Sullivan), Castleview, Newcastle West, Limerick

Died peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home. Wife of the late Jim. Survived by her sons Gerry, James, Kevin and Ambrose, brothers, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, from 5pm to 8pm arriving at Newcastle West Church on Sunday morning, May 21, for Requiem Mass at 12pm and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helena Meaney (née Dennehy), of Ailesbury Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Dooradoyle, Limerick. On May 17.

Helena, wife of the late John and mother of the late Tom, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare; sadly missed by her daughters Anne and Méadbh, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Seamus, sisters Elizabeth and Theresa, brother Jack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 3pm Sunday with removal at 4.30pm to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Shehaan (née King), of Glenquin, Ballagh, Limerick

Peacefully. Wife of the late John. Survived by her sons Patrick, James and John, sister Kitty (Bateman), daughters-in-law Martina and Mary, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reidy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to Ashford Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 21st May, at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Carol Egan, Greenpark Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick

Carol passed away peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Martin (Finnan) and dearest mother of Timothy. Deeply regretted by her brother Tim and sister Frankie (Loughman), daughter-in-law Susan, grandchild Emma, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, May 19, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, for 10am Mass on Saturday, May 20. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred of Margaret Murphy (née Rooney), 485 Sandy Hill Estate, St. Mark's Place, Upper Hale, Farnham, Surrey and late of Dublin Bridge, Mullingar and Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, son Alan, daughter Jean, daughter-in-law Abby, grandchildren. Sisters Marie, Maureen and the late Eileen, brothers Dan and the late Jimmy, brothers-in-law Tommy, Joe and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Breda, Mary Kathleen, Peggy Geraldine and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & her many friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Blackwater, Sunday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, Limerick. Funeral Mass Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery, Limerick.