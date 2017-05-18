Deaths in Limerick - May 18, 2017

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) O'Donovan, Vale Avenue, John Carew Park and late of Glenanaar Avenue, Woodview Park and E.I. Shannon, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Audrey and Geraldine, son Eddie, grandchildren, sisters Patsy (U.K.) and Angela, sons-in-law Martin and Tim, daughter-in-law Ashling, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jeananne Linehan (née Sheehy), 7 The Forge, Feenagh and formerly of Baranigue, Carrigkerry.

Survived by husband Declan, children Shane, Meadhbh, parents John, Bridie, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Friday from 6-8pm. Arriving at St Ita's Church, Feenagh, on Saturday for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Feenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit UHL.

The death has occurred of Eileen Caplice (née Walsh), Caherghaul, Burncourt and formerly of Lackendarragh, Anglesboro, peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Eileen (nee Walsh), beloved sister of the late Sr. Margaret and grandmother of the late Ciara. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Miriam, sons Paul, Brendan and Thomas, sisters Alice, Ann, and Maura, brothers Michael and Willie, grandchildren Josh, Rylan, Jenny and Joe, son-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Friday from 5.30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

The death has occurred of Donal Cagney, Tuogh, Adare. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Conor and sister Patsy. Very deeply regretted by his sister Betty (Doolan), sister-in-law Josie, nephews Edward, Donal, Conor, Paul, Eoin and Paudie, nieces-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Thursday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Funeral on Friday, after 12 noon requiem Mass, to The Old Cemetery, Kildimo.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Begley, Bridge Street, Newcastle West, at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughters Louise and Yvonne and son Nigel. Brothers, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private please on Friday morning.

The death has occurred of Margaret Murphy (née Rooney), 485 Sandy Hill Estate, St. Mark's Place, Upper Hale, Farnham, Surrey and late of Dublin Bridge, Mullingar and Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, son Alan, daughter Jean, daughter-in-law Abby, grandchildren. Sisters Marie, Maureen & the late Eileen, brothers Dan & the late Jimmy, brothers-in-law Tommy, Joe & Jimmy, sisters-in-law Breda, Mary Kathleen, Peggy Geraldine & Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & her many friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Blackwater, Sunday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, Limerick. Funeral Mass Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery, Limerick.