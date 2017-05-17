Deaths in Limerick - May 17, 2017

THE death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Mee (née Bermingham), Ballinwillin, Mitchelstown and Ballyorgan, peacefully, in her 96th year, with her family in the Mercy University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Eric, Fergus, Kathleen, Margaret, Patrick, Breeda, Marian, Allan, Walter and the late Esther O’Sullivan (Glanworth). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Gerard, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballyorgan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Abbey Graveyard, Ballyorgan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to the Mercy Hospital Fund.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Quilty, Old Kildimo, Kildimo, in the exceptional care of the staff at Milford Hospice.

Loving husband of the late Maisie. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and granduncle. He will be deeply missed by his brothers David (Daithí) Old Kildimo, John (Ardpatrick), sister Breda (USA), sisters-in-law Helen, Mary and Bridie, brother-in-law Mike. He will also be deeply missed by his nephews and nieces and his circle of friends in the farming community.

Reposing at his brother Daithí’s home, Old Kildimo on Thursday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm followed by Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon at St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo. Burial afterwards in Kildimo graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mlford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Joan Moloney (née Corkery), Glenview Drive, Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her sons and daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary and Bridget, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Thursday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mike (Michael) Donegan, Ballinlonig, Dromcollogher, peacefully at his home.

Mike (Michael), son of the late Johnny and father of the late Jason. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, brother Maurice, niece Michelle, nephew Conor, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, his wide circle of friends and his musician friends.

Reposing at Daly's funeral home, Dromcollogher on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Aglish Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Phelan, Rhebogue Avenue, Irish Estates, Corbally and formerly of Singland Cross, Dublin Road, peacefully at Athlunkard House, Nursing Home, Westbury.

Late Teaching staff of Limerick School of Commerce, Mulgrave Street, E.S.B. and St. Patrick’s G.A.A. Club.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (Nee Earls). Much loved father of Edward, John, Niall, Seamus and Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Sheila, Paul’s partner Kathy, John’s partner Sandra, grandchildren Fiona, Darragh, Conor, Roisin and Cian, brothers Pat, Joe, Gerry and Vincent, sisters Maura (Kiely), Rita (Mc Phillips) and Helen (Quane), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.