Deaths in Limerick - May 16, 2017

The death has occurred of Ann McGuinness, Hyde Road, Prospect, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial afterwards at Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyllis) Thunder (née Kearns), Henry Street, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Daughter of the late James and Mary (late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Brighton, UK). Beloved wife of the late Frank, mother of Fino Demendez and sister of Kathleen, Brian, Pat, Teddy and the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by her family and friends.

Funeral Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross on Thursday at 10.30am. No flowers. Further details contact Griffin Funerals.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Foley, 3 Castleview, Newcastle West, peacefully at Kerry general hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, sons Michael and Aidan, brothers Vincent and Jim, daughter in law, sisters in law, grandaughters, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's funeral home Newcastle West on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Thursday morning for 11.30am requiem mass with burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of John Dillon, Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, late of Fairgreen, Pike Rovers AFC, Wilo Pumps and LIT, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, son Paul, daughters Sinead, Noelle and Claire, daughter-in-law Emma, sons-in-law Pa, Pat and Kevin, grandchildren Ornagh, Cara, Ailba, Charlie, Tyler and Eliza, sisters Mary, Ber, Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.