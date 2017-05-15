Deaths in Limerick - May 15, 2017

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe-Doc) Lillis, Kilmurry Avenue, Garryowen, late of Clare Street, Limerick, Richmond R.F.C. and the Redemptorist Confraternity, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Madge, much loved father of Tom, Marian, Helen, Margaret and Caroline. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Cecilia, sons-in-law Johnny, Graham, Billy and the late Jimmy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Devane, Ardnacrusha and Quinlan Street, O’Connell Avenue, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Julieann. Dearly loved father of Jemma and Jessica. Brother of the late Tony and Michael. John’s loss is deeply regretted by his loving sisters Márie, Áine, Joan and Paula, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Milltown, Dingle.

The death has occurred of Simon Brennan, Main Street, Patrickswell and late of Glin, unexpectedly at his home.

Very deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, brother John, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 7pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Funeral on Wednesday after 11.30am Requiem Mass to Crecora Cemetery.