Deaths in Limerick - May 14, 2017

The death has occurred of James Doyle, St. Lelia's Place, Clare Street, peacefully at St. John's Hospital in the presence of his family.

Late Stonemason. Beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Gallagher), adored father of Paddy & Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, Joe's partner Tracy, nephews, nieces, his loyal companion Schoch, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Crean, Plunkett Place, Dromcollogher and formely of Bonniconlon, Co Mayo, peacefully in UCH.

Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen (Lordan), brother John, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rosary on Monday evening in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher at 7pm. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 9.30am, and burial afterwards in Bonniconlon Cemetery, Co Mayo.