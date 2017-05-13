Deaths in Limerick - May 13, 2017

The death has occurred of Ellen (Helen) Stack (née Fitzgerald), Gurteen, Templeglantine, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her devoted husband Tom Paul, sons John, Pat, Declan, Thomas, Michael and Kieran, daughters Mary and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Daisy, Julia, Margie and Phil, brothers Mikey and Pa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Most Holy Trinity Church, Templeglantine for Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred of Dan O'Sullivan, Coolaboy, Dromcollogher, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family.

Son of the late William and Catherine. Deeply regretted by his brothers Mike and Maurice, sisters Kay, Madge, Helen, Bridie (Sister Monica) and Joan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Monday from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher, for requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.