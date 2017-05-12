Former Limerick surgeon Conor Meehan is laid to rest

“OUTSTANDING” surgeon from Croom Conor Meehan, and father of top horse trainer Brian Meehan, was laid to rest this week.

Conor died peacefully on Friday last at University Hospital Limerick. He was previously in the care of the staff at Caherass Nursing Home, in Croom.

Pre-deceased by his brother Tom and sister Bernadette, he is survived by his wife Eithne, daughter Fiona, son Brian, grandchildren Mazine, Eoin, Katie, Frank and David, brother Dan, mother-in-law Josephine Roche, brother-in-law Tony, sisters-in-law Mary, Pat and Joan, nephews and nieces.

Limerick Leader local notes correspondent, Pat Fitzgerald said that Conor’s “reputation as an outstanding surgeon was recognised far and wide”.

He started his career as an orthopaedic surgeon at St Nessan’s Hospital – now Croom Orthopaedic Hospital – in 1972.

The late surgeon’s passion for horses was carried on by his son Brian Meehan, whose notable achievements as a trainer include multiple Group 1 wins, particularly a Breeders Cup triumph.

Mr Meehan's Requiem Mass took place at a “packed” St Mary's Church, Croom on Sunday morning, followed by burial at Reilig Mhuire.