Deaths in Limerick - May 12, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) White, Highview House, Gortnagross, Athea and formerly of New York, peacefully at Lystoll House Nursing Home, Listowel, in her 100th year surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her brother Tom (Casey) and sister Nora (Hassett). Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Stephen (Casey) and Bill (Casey), sister Joan (Boylan), sister-in-law Peggy (Casey), nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11am. Burial after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the End of Life Care Fund, University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of Bridget Spillane (née Bourke), Knockrour, Kilbehenny, peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Beloved wife of the late Con and dear mother of Breda, Liam, Marie, Neili, Tom and Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Cathriona, Siobhan and Elayne, Pauline’s partner Dave, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 4 pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired to Marymount Hospice.

The death has occurred of Eamon O'Gorman, the Fairways Monaleen, Castletroy, late of Kilfinane and Limerick Prison Service, suddenly at his home.

Survived by his heartbroken, loving wife Mary Jo nee Barrett, daughters Marie, Denise and Lisa, sons-in-law Tony, Denis and Eric, grandchildren TJ, Steven, Jamie, Rory, Hazel and Cian, brother Joe, sisters Mary, Sheila, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Residence Saturday from 4 until 8pm. Arriving at Monaleen Church on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilfinane cemetery arriving at approx 4pm.

The death has occurred of Patrick Manning, Meadow Land Avenue, Old Cork Road, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Limerick.

Survived by his wife Peggy, daughter Patricia, sons Paul, Noel and Mark, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, deceased son-in-law and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.