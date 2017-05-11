Deaths in Limerick - May 11, 2017

THE death has occurred of John O'Shaughnessy, Ashleigh Wood, Monaleen, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Requiem Mass in Monaleen Church, Castletroy tomorrow, Friday, at 10.30am, followed by Cremation Service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 2.30pm.

The death has occurred of Liam Duggan, PGA Golf Professional of Ballymacelligott, Tralee and formerly of Ardagh, Co. Limerick.

Liam will be very sadly missed by his wife Catherine, children Jack and Amelia, parents, parents-in-law, sister, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, relatives and friends.

A Memorial for Liam will take place in Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday, May 15t. Liam’s wife Catherine and all of Liam’s family will be present from 6pm until 8pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Brú Columbanus. Donations box will be available at memorial.