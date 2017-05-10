Deaths in Limerick - May 10, 2017

THE death has occurred of Peter Talbot, 34 Portland Drive, Newcastle West and formerly 1 Cois Ma, Croom, peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family and the Nursing Staff of Milford Hospice.

Survived by his heartbroken loving wife Mary, sons Terry and John, daughters Mary and Caroline, brother, sisters, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kelleher's Funeral Home, Newcastle West Thursday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Church of Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West. Funeral Mass at 2pm, Friday with burial immediately afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Peggy McNamara (née D'arcy), Gurtnagarde, Cappamore, peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen in her 96th year.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and daughters Joan Enright and Maura. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Pat and Gerard, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Breege and Joanne, sisters Mary Ryan and Josie Bradley, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore Thursday from 6pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan Clinton, Mount Park, New Street and formerly of Mullingar, peacefully in the exceptional care of the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Dearly loved father of Barbara and Damian. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Rita, grandson Michael, sisters Agatha, Bridie and Ena, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.