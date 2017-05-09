Deaths in Limerick - May 9, 2017

The death has occurred of Stuart Byrne, 15 Shreelane Road, Woodhaven, Castletroy, late of Joseph Burke Orthodontic Laboratory, suddenly at home.

Beloved husband of Catherine / Kate (Hartnett) and adored dad of Lilly. Dearest son of Frank and Eileen and pre-deceased by his brother Greg. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, parents, sisters Joanne and Debbie, father-in-law Tommy Hartnett, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromkeen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bob (Bobby) Holmes, Prague, Czech Republic and formerly of Cappanouk, Murroe, at Beaumount Hospital, Dublin after a short illness.

Predeceased by his father Tom, brother Eamonn and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his mother Nonie, partner Marcela, sister Anne, brothers Thomas, John, Mike, Tadhg, Tony and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, Goddaughters Áine and Lily, his nieces and nephews especially Štĕpán and Bob's many friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, Wednesday from 6pm, with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 am, followed by burial at Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

The death has occurred of Margaret Conway (née Ryan), Ministerland, Cahermoyle, Ardagh, peacefully at St John's Hospital.

Wife of the late Bill. Survived by sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 8pm to St Molua's Church, Ardagh. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward T. (Eddie) Cliffe, 'Donnrua', Ballybrown, Clarina, peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, at University Hospital Galway.

Beloved husband of Linda (Moore) and the most wonderful father of Lorna, Aoife, Mark and Evan and devoted grandad to Donnacha & Fionnán. Dearest son of Eileen and the late Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and family, mother, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josie Golding (née Woulfe), Churchtown Road, Newcastle West, peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing Home.

Wife of the late Pat. Survived by her sons Joe, Patrick, Tommy, Gerard and Brian. daughters Mary and Karen. brothers, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Deegan-Kennedy (née Murray), 13 Golf Links Road, Castletroy and formerly of Tinraheen, Ballaghkeen, Co. Wexford, suddenly in England.

Beloved wife of the late Declan. Dearly loved mother of Darren, David and Niamh. Cherished daughter of Johnny and the late Nuala. Loving Granny to Shannon and Kayla. Sadly missed by her loving sister Jennifer, brothers John, Billy, Joey, Nicky, mother-in-law Annie, father-in-law Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home 13 Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballaghkeen Cemetery, Co. Wexford at 6.30pm.