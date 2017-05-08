Deaths in Limerick - May 8, 2017

THE death has occurred of Paul McCormack, Garrynatineel, Ballina, Tipperary, late of Mungret, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret and brother James. Beloved husband of Catherine and loving father of Shane and Niall. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Michael, John, Joe, Patrick, Gerard and Tony, sisters Agnes, Anne and Breda, aunts, uncle, mother-in-law Nonie, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Lua's Church, Ballina for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Mansfield, Helvick, Ring, Waterford and formerly of Oola, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent’s Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital and in the presence of his family.

Beloved husband of the late Cora, father of Eithne and Joe, grandfather of Sinead, Leila, Luke and Jim; treasured companion of Ella Whelan, brother of Jimmy, the late Michael and the late Gerry, and uncle of Shane, Daragh and Ronan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters-in-law Joan, Cáit, Maura and Josephine; brothers-in-law Tadhg, Tom and Zsolt; son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Jenny and Audrey; and all his nephews, nieces, cousins, god-children, friends, neighbours and colleagues.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday from 3 pm with removal at 5.30pm to Séipéal San Nioclás, An Rinn. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ring.

The death has occurred of Anthony O'Donnell, St Senan's Street, St Mary's Park, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Rita. Much loved father of Mary (O'Brien), Katherine (Ryan), Tracy (Mc Knight) and Anthony. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Molly (Marsh), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.