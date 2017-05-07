Deaths in Limerick - May 7, 2017

The death has occurred of Sean Hayes-Barrett, of 25, Hennessy Avenue, Killeely, Limerick

Sean, passed away suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving dad Sean, girlfriend Aoife (O'Doherty) aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at home in 25, Hennessy Avenue, all day Monday with removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Dave Malone of Cedar Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick

Dave, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre, in the presence of his family. Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of Richard and Debbie. Deeply regretted by his wife, family, cherished grandchildren Lucy and Cara, daughter-in-law Amy, brothers Paddy and Kenneth, sister Audrey, all other relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

House private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre. www.milfordcarecentre.ie

The death has occurred of Teresa McCarthy (née McNamara) of Galtee View, Cappamore, Limerick

Died peacefully on the May 7 2017 at the University Hospital Limerick and in the arms of her loving family. Survived by her husband Pat, her children Jill, Brendan, Mary and John, her sisters-in-law Anne, Betty and Nancy, brother-in-law Bernard, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Gerry, Eamonn and Alan, her nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home in Cappamore on Monday, May 8, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 9, at 11.30am; burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Liam Stapleton, of Ballysheedy, Limerick / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Beloved husband of Amee (Price) and dearest son of Tom and May, died suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, parents, brothers John, Ger and Mike, parents-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, colleagues at Carphone Warehouse and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Tuesday, May 9, from 5-7pm. Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Wednesday, May 10, for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Broe, of 16, St. Luas Villas, Killaloe, Clare / Garryowen, Limerick

Died peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Catherine. Sons Paul, Sean, Anthony and Alan. Brothers Bernard and Paddy. Grandchildren Mikey, Geri, Jack and Cain. Sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Killaloe on Sunday, May 7 at 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Flannan’s Church, Killaloe. Funeral mass on Monday May 8 at 11am. Followed by removal to Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin.

The death has occurred of Ursula Higgins (née Broderick)

Of Cartron, Sligo / Limerick City, Limerick / Ashbourne, Meath

Peacefully at her home in the care of her loving husband Tom. Cherished mother of Trudy, Olga and Sonya. Sadly missed by her loving family: brother David, sister Marie (O'Brien), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel in Sligo from 5.30pm this Monday evening, May 8, with removal at 7.30pm to Saint Joseph's Church, Ballytivinan, Sligo to arrive at 8pm. Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon Tuesday, 9th May, in Saint Joseph's Church, Ballytivinan followed burial in Rathcormac Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hinchy (née Fenton)

Of Treanamanagh,Bearna., Pallasgreen, Limerick and Corbally, Limerick

Passed away surrounded by her loving husband Ken and extended family in Milford Care Centre. Kathleen is survived by husband Ken, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law Michael, Dermot and Philip, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday, May 7, 2017, from 5pm to 7pm in Milford Care Centre. Humanist service Monday May 8 at 11.00am in Milford Care Centre, followed by cremation in Mt Jerome Crematorium at 3.00pm Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Liam Keohane, Crossagalla, Limerick City, Limerick

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Ennis Nursing Home. Survived by his brother Patrick, his nieces Marion Halpin and Caroline Halpin, all other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving for 12 noon Mass on Monday in St. Patrick's Church, Donoughmore, with burial afterwards in Mount St. Laurence (ext) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Synnott (née Cahill), of Gurrane, Croom, Limerick

On May 6. Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Ard Na Ri Nursing Home, Bruff, in her 97th year. Wife of the late John V. Much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. Deeply regretted by her family, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Monday at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Michael's Church, Manister. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am requiem Mass to Clonmine's Cemetery, Wellington Bridge, Co Wexford, arriving at 4pm approx