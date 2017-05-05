Deaths in Limerick - May 5, 2017

The death has occurred of Ann Buston (née Wilmott) of Shropshire, England. Late of Ardlaman, Rathkeale, County Limerick

Requiem Mass at 6pm this Friday at St. Kieran's Church, Coolcappagh evening followed by burial afterwards in Lismakeera Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Mary Deady (née McCarthy) of Enaghroe, Fedamore. Late of Skibbereen, County Cork and London.

Wife of the late Peter, sister of the late Thomas.

Survived by her loving daughter Pauline McCarthy of Enaghroe, Fedamore; son Noel (UK), grandchildren James, William and PJ, sisters Patsy Molloy (Gort), Kitty Smith (Boston), son-in-law John, daughter -in-law Jackie, brother-in-law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing in Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Sunday, May 7 from 6pm with removal 7.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Fedamore.

Requiem Mass on Monday May 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Taylors Cross Cemetery, Fedamore.

The death has occurred (at Thorpe’s Nursing Home) of Clive Patrick Killick of Purt, Adare.

Beloved husband of Gill and much loved father of David, Andy and the late Paul.

Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Becky, son-in-law Con, grandchildren Kevin and his partner Sarah, Roisín and her partner Tom, Conor and Emma. Grandchildren Noah and Jacob. Sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Andy’s home, Main Street, Kildimo on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral at Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Rathkeale on Monday at 3pm.

Cremation will take place at 1pm on Tuesday at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Adare Day Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Conor (CJ) Meehan F.R.C.S.I of Caherass, Croom. Formerly of Scotstown, Monaghan.

Pre-deceased by his brother Tom and sister Bernadette. Sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Eithne, daughter Fiona (O'Sullivan), son Brian, loving grandchildren Mazine, Eoin, Katie, Frank and David, brother Dan, mother-in-law Josephine Roche, brother-in-law Tony, sisters-in-law Mary, Pat and Joan, nephews, nieces, former colleagues and staff of Croom Hospital, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at his home from 5pm to 8pm.

Remains arriving on Sunday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Croom with interment immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of John Reeves of High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Limerick.

Late Howmedica and formerly of Fairview Terrace, Garryowen.

Beloved husband of Freda and dearly loved father of Linda, Jean and Alan.

Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Roxanne, grandchildren Noah and Ruairí, brother Pat, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully in London) of Eileen M. SCALLAN (née Ferguson).

Formerly of Youghal, County Cork and late of The Provincial Bank (William Street, Limerick and London). Beloved wife of Tony Scallan and dearest mother of John, Brian and Aidan. Pre-deceased by her brother Richard (New Zealand).

Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Gabriela, granddaughter Emma, brother Gerald. P (Youghal), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Funeral arrangements later from Griffin’s Funeral Home, Limerick

The death has occurred (unexpectedly in Zurich, Switzgerland) of Molina Glenys Walsh of Caheragh, Cork / Limerick.

Ex Walsh's Foodstore, Caheragh.

Sadly missed by her husband Fernando, sisters, family and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 3.30pm at St. Michael's Church, Perry Square, Limerick.