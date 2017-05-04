Deaths in Limerick - May 4, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully) of John Reeves of High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Limerick.

Late Howmedica and formerly of Fairview Terrace, Garryowen.

Beloved husband of Freda and dearly loved father of Linda, Jean and Alan.

Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Conor, daughter-in-law Roxanne, grandchildren Noah and Ruairí, brother Pat, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred (peacefully in London) of Eileen M. SCALLAN (née Ferguson).

Formerly of Youghal, County Cork and late of The Provincial Bank (William Street, Limerick and London). Beloved wife of Tony Scallan and dearest mother of John, Brian and Aidan. Pre-deceased by her brother Richard (New Zealand).

Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Gabriela, granddaughter Emma, brother Gerald. P (Youghal), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Funeral arrangements later from Griffin’s Funeral Home, Limerick

The death has occurred (unexpectedly in Zurich, Switzgerland) of Molina Glenys Walsh of Caheragh, Cork / Limerick.

Ex Walsh's Foodstore, Caheragh.

Sadly missed by her husband Fernando, sisters, family and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 3.30pm at St. Michael's Church, Perry Square, Limerick.

The death has occurred (peacefully at her residence) of Mary Regan (née Hussey) of Ballintubber, Kilfinane.

Wife of the late Patrick and very Deeply Regretted by her loving daughter Carmel (Cronin) (Tullylease); son in law Tom, grandchildren, sister, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Requiem Mass at St. Andrews Church Kilfinane this Friday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital) of Sr. Maureen MOORE (L.S.U) of Mountpleasant Lodge, Clane Road, Kilcock, Kildare / Athea, Limerick & Athlone, Westmeath.

Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church, Athlone at 10.30am this Friday, May 5, with burial afterwards in Our Lady's Bower Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Daly of Sydney, Australia and late of Coolaleen, Broadford.

Father of the late Fiona. Sadly missed by his wife Cathy; son Paul; daughters Kerry and Karena; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, Marie Farell and many friends.

Requiem Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills, Syndey, Australia on Friday May, 5 at 10.30am followed by burial at Castlebrook Cemetery, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill, Sydney.