Deaths in Limerick - May 3, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at her residence) of Mary Regan (née Hussey) of Ballintubber, Kilfinane.

Wife of the late Patrick and very Deeply Regretted by her loving daughter Carmel (Cronin) (Tullylease); son in law Tom, grandchildren, sister, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Requiem Mass at St. Andrews Church Kilfinane this Friday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in local cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at James Connolly Memorial Hospital) of Sr. Maureen MOORE (L.S.U) of Mountpleasant Lodge, Clane Road, Kilcock, Kildare / Athea, Limerick & Athlone, Westmeath.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone this Thursday, May 4, from 5pm with removal at 6.40pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlone, arriving at 7pm for evening prayers.

Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Friday, May 5, with burial afterwards in Our Lady's Bower Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Helen McNamara (née Lowe) of Redgate, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick city.

Dearly beloved wife of Alec and loving mother of Maria and Alan. Sister of the late Mary O'Dwyer and Kay Horgan.

Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, Ciara, Catherine, Tamara, Sean, Charlotte and Robert, brothers Jim, Eamon and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.

Requiem Mass at St Lelias Church.on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred (Peacefully at St Camillus’ Hospital) of Edmond Barrett of Green Cottage Place, Bruff.

Son of the late Patrick and Bridget Barrett. Deeply regretted by his brother Denis, sisters Elsie Masterson, Mary Rowe and Bridie Meany, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing from 6pm this Wednesday at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff followed by removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff at 8pm.

Requiem Mass at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff this Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Denis (Densie) Ryan of Ballinagrana, Kilteely, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving Wife Maisie; brother's Jimmy, Pat, Martin and TJ; Sisters in Law, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cill Bhride Day Care Centre, Kilteely from 6.30pm this Wednesday with removal to Kilteely Church at 8pm.

Requiem Mass at Kilteely Church this Thursday, May 4, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballinlough Cemetery.

The death has occurred (at Lir Nursing Home, Tournafulla) of Mary O'Sullivan (née Duffy) of Mountcollins, County Limerick. Formerly of Kilmovee, Ballaghaderreen, County Mayo.

Wife of the late John (Jackie) and deeply regretted by her cousins, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins at 11am this Thursdaywith burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Joan Kelly (née Flaherty) of Cregane Castle, Cregane, Charleville.

Relict of Frank and deeply regretted by her daughter Helen; sons Mike, Jimmy & Frank; grandchildren, brother Jim, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Arriving at Colmanswell Church this Thursday for 12:30pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Feohanagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Daly of Sydney, Australia and late of Coolaleen, Broadford.

Father of the late Fiona. Sadly missed by his wife Cathy; son Paul; daughters Kerry and Karena; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, Marie Farell and many friends.

Requiem Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills, Syndey, Australia on Friday May, 5 at 10.30am followed by burial at Castlebrook Cemetery, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill, Sydney.

The death has occurred of Sister Anne Marie Clancy (R.S.H.M.) in Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, New York, USA. Formerly of, Shannon View Terrace, Dublin Road, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Clancy and sister of the late Antoinette (Toni) Martin and Carmel Clancy.

Deeply regretted by her sister Theresa Salt (Canada), brother Joe, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephews, Michelle, Therese, Robert, Janice and Collette, grandnieces, grandnephews, the Religious community and her many friends.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street, Limerick, on Thursday, May 4 at 7pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Kay Flynn of The Old Pike, Gortboy, Newcastle West.

Survived by sisters Phil and Mary, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Thursday, May 4, for 11.30 Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Killscannell Cemetery.