Deaths in Limerick - May 1, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Denis (Densie) Ryan of Ballinagrana, Kilteely, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving Wife Maisie; brother's Jimmy, Pat, Martin and TJ; Sisters in Law, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cill Bhride Day Care Centre, Kilteely from 6.30pm this Wednesday with removal to Kilteely Church at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Thursday, May 4, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballinlough Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Ann Rothery (née McCarthy) of Creggane, Duagh, Kerry. Late of Abbeyfeale, County Limerick

Daughter of the late Michael and sister of the late Dan.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, son Robbie, mother Tess, sisters Moira and Tishey, mother-in-law Máire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass takes place at St. Brigid’s Church Duagh at 1pm on Tuesday, May 2 with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Punch of Ballyshane, Crecora.

Sadly missed by his wife, Kathleen; daughters Mary, Margaret, Sarah & Rebecca; brother Pat; sons-in-law Tony, Paul, John & Kevin, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 5.30pm t0 8pm on Tuesday, May 2. Remains will arrive at Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Crecora on Wednesday (May 3) for 12 noon Mass.

Burial afterwards in Crecora Churchyard. Family flowers only ~ donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (at Lir Nursing Home, Tournafulla) of Mary O'Sullivan (née Duffy) of Mountcollins, County Limerick. Formerly of Kilmovee, Ballaghaderreen, County Mayo.

Wife of the late John (Jackie) and deeply regretted by her cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday, May 3 from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Mountcollins.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Joan Kelly (née Flaherty) of Cregane Castle, Cregane, Charleville.

Relict of Frank. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Daly of Sydney, Australia and late of Coolaleen, Broadford.

Father of the late Fiona. Sadly missed by his wife Cathy; son Paul; daughters Kerry and Karena; sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, Marie Farell and many friends.

Requiem Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills, Syndey, Australia on Friday May, 5 at 10.30am followed by burial at Castlebrook Cemetery, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill, Sydney.

The death has occurred of Sister Anne Marie Clancy (R.S.H.M.) in Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, New York, USA. Formerly of, Shannon View Terrace, Dublin Road, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Clancy and sister of the late Antoinette (Toni) Martin and Carmel Clancy.

Deeply regretted by her sister Theresa Salt (Canada), brother Joe, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephews, Michelle, Therese, Robert, Janice and Collette, grandnieces, grandnephews, the Religious community and her many friends.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street, Limerick, on Thursday, May 4 at 7pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Kay Flynn of The Old Pike, Gortboy, Newcastle West.

Survived by sisters Phil and Mary, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Thursday, May 4, for 11:30 Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Killscannell Cemetery

The death has occurred (peacefully at St James’ Hospital) of Fr.Hugh Duffy SJ Juesuit Community.

Late of Lower Leeson St, Dublin and formerly of Seattle University, Washington, Mary Immaculate College and Crescent College Comprehensive.

Sadly missed by his Jesuit companions and his loving family, sisters Nuala McCullough and Maura Butler, brother-in-law Michael Butler, sister-in-law Teresa Duffy, nephews, nieces, cousins, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday, May 2 at Cherryfield Lodge, Milltown Park, Sandford Road, Dublin 6. Prayers will take place at 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 3 at 11am in Milltown Park Old Chapel, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Bernadette Galvin (née Dorrian) of Claughaun Road, Garryowen. Late of Arranmore Island, Donegal.

Beloved wife of P.J. and dearly loved mother of Maureen, Bernadette, Deirdre and Dermot.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Francie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (May 2) at 12.30pm with burlal afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch).