Deaths in Limerick - April 30, 2017

The death has occurred of Sister Anne Marie Clancy (R.S.H.M.) in Marymount Convent, Tarrytown, New York, USA. Formerly of, Shannon View Terrace, Dublin Road, Limerick.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Clancy and sister of the late Antoinette (Toni) Martin and Carmel Clancy.

Deeply regretted by her sister Theresa Salt (Canada), brother Joe, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephews, Michelle, Therese, Robert, Janice and Collette, grandnieces, grandnephews, the Religious community and her many friends.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street, Limerick, on Thursday, May 4 at 7pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Betty Herr (née McGeever) of Marian Terrace, Hospital, Limerick. Formerly of Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Loving wife of the late Maurice and deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Glenn; daughter in law Audrey; sisters in law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Daverns funeral home, Hospital this Sunday, April 30 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Removal from the funeral home Monday on Monday, May 1 at at 10.30am to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, for 12noon service.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Kay Flynn of The Old Pike, Gortboy, Newcastle West.

Survived by sisters Phil and Mary, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Thursday, May 4, for 11:30 Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Killscannell Cemetery

The death has occurred (peacefully at St James’ Hospital) of Fr.Hugh Duffy SJ Juesuit Community.

Late of Lower Leeson St, Dublin and formerly of Seattle University, Washington, Mary Immaculate College and Crescent College Comprehensive.

Sadly missed by his Jesuit companions and his loving family, sisters Nuala McCullough and Maura Butler, brother-in-law Michael Butler, sister-in-law Teresa Duffy, nephews, nieces, cousins, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday, May 2 at Cherryfield Lodge, Milltown Park, Sandford Road, Dublin 6. Prayers will take place at 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 3 at 11am in Milltown Park Old Chapel, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Bernadette Galvin (née Dorrian) of Claughaun Road, Garryowen. Late of Arranmore Island, Donegal.

Beloved wife of P.J. and dearly loved mother of Maureen, Bernadette, Deirdre and Dermot.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Francie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (May 1) from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (May 2) at 12.30pm with burlal afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch).