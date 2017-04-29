Deaths in Limerick - April 29, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Tralee) of Mary Joe Quirke (née Anglim) of The Grove, Camas, Newcastle West.

Wife of the late Ted and sister of the late Tom.

Survived by her daughters Joan, Breeda and Eileen; sons-in-law Maurice and Andy; grandchildren Muiris, Máire, Timóid, Siobhán, Treasa and Seán; great grandchildren Noah, Muireann and Éanna, sisters Eileen (USA) and Ita (Sixmilebridge), nephew, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home this Saturday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Visitation, Monagea at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, April 30, at 12:30pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Betty Herr (née McGeever) of Marian Terrace, Hospital, Limerick. Formerly of Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Loving wife of the late Maurice and deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul and Glenn; daughter in law Audrey; sisters in law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Daverns funeral home, Hospital this Sunday, April 30 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Removal from the funeral home Monday on Monday, May 1 at at 10.30am to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, for 12noon service.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Kay Flynn of The Old Pike, Gortboy, Newcastle West.

Survived by sisters Phil and Mary, brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Thursday, May 4, for 11:30 Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Killscannell Cemetery

The death has occurred (peacefully at St James’ Hospital) of Fr.Hugh Duffy SJ Juesuit Community.

Late of Lower Leeson St, Dublin and formerly of Seattle University, Washington, Mary Immaculate College and Crescent College Comprehensive.

Sadly missed by his Jesuit companions and his loving family, sisters Nuala McCullough and Maura Butler, brother-in-law Michael Butler, sister-in-law Teresa Duffy, nephews, nieces, cousins, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday, May 2 at Cherryfield Lodge, Milltown Park, Sandford Road, Dublin 6. Prayers will take place at 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 3 at 11am in Milltown Park Old Chapel, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Bernadette Galvin (née Dorrian) of Claughaun Road, Garryowen. Late of Arranmore Island, Donegal.

Beloved wife of P.J. and dearly loved mother of Maureen, Bernadette, Deirdre and Dermot.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Francie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (May 1) from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (May 2) at 12.30pm with burlal afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch).

The death has occurred of Mary Lonergan (née Horan) of Rivers, Castletroy.

Late staff of St. Camillus' Hospital and member of the ICA and Monaleen active retirement group.

Beloved wife and best friend of Patrick (Paddy) and dearly loved mother of Pa, Gerard and Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Breda, Julie, Philomena, Caitrìona, brothers Fr. Gerry, John and the late Tadgh, daughters-in-law, granddaughters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6pm this Saturday followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2.30pm with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John McCarthy of Galtee View, Hospital, County Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Gerry (Gray); his sons Darren and Raymond, daughters Mary (Hennessy) and Regina (Reale); brother Eugene; grandchildren Meghan, Sadhbh, Deibhin, Finn, Caitlin, Dáire, Jake and Saoirse; daughters-in-law Sinead and Michelle; sons-in-law John and Paudie; sisters-in-law Doreen and Maeve; brother-in-law Dermot, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm this Saturday with reception into St John The Baptist Church, Hospital on Sunday, April 30, for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation.