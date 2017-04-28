Deaths in Limerick - April 28, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Bernadette Galvin (née Dorrian) of Claughaun Road, Garryowen. Late of Arranmore Island, Donegal.

Beloved wife of P.J. and dearly loved mother of Maureen, Bernadette, Deirdre and Dermot.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Francie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Monday (May 1) from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (May 2) at 12.30pm with burlal afterwards in Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch).

The death has occurred of Mary Lonergan (née Horan) of Rivers, Castletroy.

Late staff of St. Camillus' Hospital and member of the ICA and Monaleen active retirement group.

Beloved wife and best friend of Patrick (Paddy) and dearly loved mother of Pa, Gerard and Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Breda, Julie, Philomena, Caitrìona, brothers Fr. Gerry, John and the late Tadgh, daughters-in-law, granddaughters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Saturday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2.30pm with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John McCarthy of Galtee View, Hospital, County Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Gerry (Gray); his sons Darren and Raymond, daughters Mary (Hennessy) and Regina (Reale); brother Eugene; grandchildren Meghan, Sadhbh, Deibhin, Finn, Caitlin, Dáire, Jake and Saoirse; daughters-in-law Sinead and Michelle; sons-in-law John and Paudie; sisters-in-law Doreen and Maeve; brother-in-law Dermot, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday, April 29, from 6pm with reception into St John The Baptist Church, Hospital on Sunday, April 30, for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Heart Foundation.

THE death has occurred of David Mullowney, Milford Grange, Castletroy, late of Ted’s - Brazenhead, O’Connell Street, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Emer and dearest Dad of his most caring children Charlie and David. (Predeceased by his father Col. Fintan Mullowney and father-in-law Jack Hassett). Deeply regretted by his mother Betty, brother Adrian, sisters Vivenne, Kira and Sara, mother-in-law Peg, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary from 5.30pm this Friday following by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford.

Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass with burial in Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vera Fenton, formerly of 82 Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, peacefully in the care of the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe.

Beloved wife of the late Ewan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Ewan, grandchildren Sarah, Ewan and David, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home this Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Cathedral.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Manning (née Looney), Skagh, Croom, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Gerry, dear mother to Tommy, Sue (Caplis), Paul, Hazel, son-in-law Mike, sister Mary, adoring grandchildren Colin, Sam, Jack, Danny, sisters-in-law Maura, Eileen, brothers-in-law Mick, Phil, Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm to 8pm this Friday.

Remains arriving on Saturday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Croom with Burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Christina (Tina) Lyons, Assumpta Park, Island Road, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her father Ignatious and brother Tony. Dearly loved daughter of Mary, cherished sister of Margaret, Frances, Ann, Mary and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Friday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Douglas Howell, Newcastle, Castletroy, late of Hibernian Insurances, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (née Smee) and dearest father of Alan, James and Doug. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, partner Geraldine and her family, daughters-in-law Lousie, Rachel and Kate, grandchildren Doug, Sarah and Laura nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home this Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm – arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Saturday for 2pm Mass.

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery.