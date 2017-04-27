Deaths in Limerick - April 27, 2017

THE death has occurred of David Mullowney, Milford Grange, Castletroy, late of Ted’s - Brazenhead, O’Connell Street, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Emer and dearest Dad of his most caring children Charlie and David. (Predeceased by his father Col. Fintan Mullowney and father-in-law Jack Hassett). Deeply regretted by his mother Betty, brother Adrian, sisters Vivenne, Kira and Sara, mother-in-law Peg, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Keating (née Reidy), Stenson Park, Limerick, formerly of Windmill Street, peacefully at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Dearly loved mother of Trudy, Anne, Rose, Gerry, Trish, Frank, John, Philip, Kieran, Ken and the late Tom and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home this Thursday from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vera Fenton, formerly of 82 Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, peacefully in the care of the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe.

Beloved wife of the late Ewan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Ewan, grandchildren Sarah, Ewan and David, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home this Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Cathedral. Funeral Service on Saturday at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Manning (née Looney), Skagh, Croom, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Gerry, dear mother to Tommy, Sue (Caplis), Paul, Hazel, son-in-law Mike, sister Mary, adoring grandchildren Colin, Sam, Jack, Danny, sisters-in-law Maura, Eileen, brothers-in-law Mick, Phil, Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing Friday at her home from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving on Saturday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Croom with Burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Christina (Tina) Lyons, Assumpta Park, Island Road, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her father Ignatious and brother Tony. Dearly loved daughter of Mary, cherished sister of Margaret, Frances, Ann, Mary and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Douglas Howell, Newcastle, Castletroy, late of Hibernian Insurances, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (née Smee) and dearest father of Alan, James and Doug. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, partner Geraldine and her family, daughters-in-law Lousie, Rachel and Kate, grandchildren Doug, Sarah and Laura nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Saturday for 2pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery.