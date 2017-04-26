Deaths in Limerick - April 26, 2017

THE death has occurred of Patrick Reidy, Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale, in the wonderful care of the staff of Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons John and Michael, daughters Elizabeth and Nora, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Ita’s Day Care Centre Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Susie Ho (née Lee), 192 Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Peter, dearest mother of Wyfun, Kevin, Sheila, Lynda, Raymond and the late Waiyee and adored grandmother of Richard, Lesley, Michelle and Emma. Deeply regretted by her brother, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Knocklong, on Saturday to arrive for 11.30am Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Fr Diarmuid (Dermot) Cassidy SJ, Highfield Health Care and late of St. Ignatius, Galway and The Crescent, Limerick.

Beloved brother of Nora, Holy Rosary Sisters. Predeceased by his brother Liam. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law, Gloria, by his cousin, Mary Frances Casey and other cousins, his nephew, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and many friends, his Jesuit brothers and friends in Galway, Limerick and London.

Reposing on Thursday in the New Milltown Park, Community chapel from 2pm to 4pm followed by prayers and removal to the Old Chapel, Milltown Park. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in Old Milltown Park Chapel followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Richard Ahern, Aghabullogue, Tallow, Waterford and Askeaton, in the loving care of the Staff at the Mercy University Hospital Cork.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gertude (Trudy) (nee Sheehy), sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Tallow. On Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12noon in St Senan's Church, Foynes. Followed by burial in Askeaton Reillig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Reddington, Russell Court, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle and late of Ballyduff, Co. Kerry and Glin, suddenly at his home.

Beloved husband of Breda, adored father of John, cherished son of John and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Sean, sister-in-law Mary, extended Hynes family, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Joe Quille, Roseville House Nursing Home, Killonan, Ballysimon and Lyreacrompane, Co. Kerry, peacefully in Roseville House.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie (Nee Long). Very deeply regretted by his loving son Tommy, brothers Christy (Kerry), John (New York) and Tim (U.K.), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home Thursday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass, Friday at 12noon with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Keane, Ballysally, Charleville and Kilfinane, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Husband of the late Kitty (Catherine) (nee Lynch). Late of Clovers Kilfinane. Deeply regretted by his daughter Noreen, grandson Ronan, son-in-law Kieran (Woodhouse), brothers Christy & Denis, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at O'Malley's Funeral Home, New Line, Charleville on Friday from 6.30pm until removal at 8pm to Holy Cross Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm. Funeral after to local cemetery. Family Flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Hannon, 18 Garryowen Road, Garryowen and late of Scart, Ballysimon, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his infant daughter Erin and his parents Donie and Eily. Dearest and much loved dad and brother. Will be sadly missed by his children Caoimhe, Donal, Caimin and their mother, sisters Karen, Valerie and Rose, brothers Tom, Charles, Donal and Patrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Eileen (Nell) Brosnan (née O'Sullivan), late of Rathbeg, Rathmore, Co. Kerry, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Thomas, Michael, David and John, daughters Helen (Hayes–Croagh) and Mary (England), husband Michéal, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Peggy (Casey), Theresa (Dennehy), Ann (Hickey) and Hanna Mary (McGrath), brothers Tom and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only please – donations in lieu to the End of Life Care Fund, University Hospital Limerick.