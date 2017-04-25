Deaths in Limerick - April 25, 2017

THE death has occurred of James Ryan-Buckley, Toomaline, Doon, unexpectedly.

James (known as Flappers); sadly missed by his loving parents Mary and Jim, sister Maria, his loving partner Ciara, children Kelsey and Mark, grandmother Teresa, Gareth & Kathleen, uncles, aunts, relatives, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Val Hogan, Morrissey Avenue, Ennis and formerly of Cappamore.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, brothers Larry, Bernard and Colm, sisters Anne, Noreen, Mairead and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Wednesday from 6.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ennis. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Templemaley Cemetery, Barefield.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Marie) Fitzmaurice (née Madden), 29 Donnellan's Buildings, Rosbrien, unexpectedly at home.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Reggie, brother Cyril, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and her close friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Friday after 11am Mass to Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Denisse Kyle Dasco, Cork and Limerick, unexpectedly at the Mercy University Hospital.

Denisse, student in UCC, beloved daughter of Mary and Carlos and loving sister of Deborah and Carl. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother and her extended family and friends.

Lying in repose at the Coburg Street Funeral Home of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd., on Wednesday from 9am to 5.30pm. Cremation Service will take place on Thursday at 10.00am at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred of Sheila Stockil (née Mitchell), formerly of Mayorstone Park and New Street, peacefully at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother of Barbara and Sandra. Sadly missed by her loving sister Tess, brother Des, granddaughters Sharon and Niamh, great grandson Kallum, sons-in-law Kevin and Bob, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.