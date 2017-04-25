Sadness in Limerick at passing of well known Jesuit priest

ONE of the most well known members of the Jesuit community in Limerick has died.

Fr. Dermot Cassidy SJ passed away in the Mater Hospital at the age of 83.

Ordained a Jesuit in 1966, he lived in the order's residence beside the beside the Sacred Heart Church for many years. He was well known around Limerick and was a familiar sight on the streets where he befriended many people.

When the church closed he moved to Galway for a few years and onward then to Dublin.

One person who contacted the Limerick Leader said "news of his death was heard with sadness by his many Limerick friends".