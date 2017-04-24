Deaths in Limerick - April 24, 2017

THE death has occurred of Nora Fitzpatrick (née Lane), Main Street, Broadford, peacefully at her daughter's residence Ballygarvan, Co. Cork.

Nora (née Lane), beloved wife of the late John (Jack) and loving mother of Martina (O'Connell) and the late Niall and dear grandmother of Eve and Anna. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, son in-law Ray, granddaughters, sisters in-law Kitty and Nora, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter's residence, Ballygarvan, on Monday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Reposing Tuesday at her residence, Main St., Broadford, from 5pm to 8pm. Reception into Our Lady of the Snows Church on Wednesday, the 26th, for 3pm Mass. Burial afterwards in Killough Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Williams (née O'Mara), Cahermoyle House, Nursing Home, Ardagh, late of Delmege Park, Moyross.

Predeceased by her son Richard. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sharon, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, Sharon's father Richard, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. Funeral arrangements to follow later.

The death has occurred of Martin (Murty) Connelly, Abbey View, Adare, late of Creagh Avenue, Kileely, unexpectedly at his home.

Very deeply regretted by his sister, niece Catherine O'Shaughnessy, other nephews and nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his friends.

Reposing at Daffys Funeral Home, Croom Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Betty Cavanagh (née Duggan), peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Charles. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Wednesday after 12.30pm Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.