Deaths in Limerick - April 23, 2017

The death has occurred of Nora Wallace (née Enright), Glenbawn, Ballyhahill and formerly Athea, peacefully at Tralee General Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Richard (Dick) and sons Gerard and Jimmy. Nora will be sadly missed by her daughter Maria, sons Mossie and Tom, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral, Home, Glin Monday from 6 pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Visitation, Ballyhahill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon Tuesday in The Church of the Visitation, Ballyhahill followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Christy Sheedy, High St., Croom, unexpectedly but peacefully at his home In his 91st year.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Theresa Sammons, USA nieces and nephew Relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Reposing on Tuesday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Private cremation at a later date.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Fitzgibbon, Glengar, Doon, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Joseph (Joe), brother of the recently deceased John; sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, brothers Michael, Frank and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving at Doon Parish Church Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Mount St. Laurence extension cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Ann Doherty (née Sheehy), Trienieragh, Dromcollogher, peacefully at her residence in the company of her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Tess and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St Bartholmew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.