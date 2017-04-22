Deaths in Limerick - April 22, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Ita Roche (née Collins), Tullig South, Templeglantine, peacefully at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Mary Ita, wife of the late James; deeply regretted by her loving sons Larry (Raheen, Limerick) and John (Desmond League referee), daughters Maura (Buckley) and Joan (Fitzgibbon), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery Templeglantine.

The death has occurred of Paddy Rainsford (Matt), Cappanahanna, Murroe, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora (nee D'Arcy), daughters Mary and Noreen, son-in-law Barry, granddaughters Mia and Ava, sister Bridget (Bourke), brother Christopher, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, Sunday from 6.00pm with removal at 8.00pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Maher, Maher's Bar, Castleconnell and formerly of Shinrone, peacefully at Milford hospice.

Sadly missed by Marie, daughters Tracy and Sinead, sons-in-law Liam and Greg, grandchildren Kate, Tony and Cormac, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's funeral home, Castleconnell, Sunday from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell, Monday, for 11.30am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Catherine Slattery (née O'Donoghue), Nicholas Street.

Survived by her partner Thomas Gavin, daughters Harriet and Kathleen, son Michael, grandchildren Tracey, Harriet, Desmond, great-grandchildren Sean, Ava, Jaydon and Darragh, brother Stephen, sons-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday from 5.30pm, with removal at 7pm from Crosses Funeral Home to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christopher J. (Christy) Barry, Elm Park, Ennis Road, late Director of OHB Consulting and past president of Garryowen FC, peacefully at home.

Much loved father of Mark, Julie and Louise, beloved son of Margaret and the late Christy and dearest brother of Geri, his twin Ann, Ber, Michael and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by his uncle Tom, Tom's wife Jackie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Funeral on Thursday after 11am Mass to Crecora Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice Home Care. House Private.

The death has occurred of Paddy Barrett, Loughill West, Loughill and formerly of Glin, suddenly at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Siobhan, daughters Aine Burk, Roisin McMorrow and Patrice, sons Eoin and James, sons in law Stephen and David, grandsons Paddy and Bobby, sisters Kitty, Margaret, Olive and Breda, brothers Stephen, John, Jimmy and Tommy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4-8pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Loughill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Relig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton. Family flowers only. House private on Monday morning please.