Deaths in Limerick - April 21, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary Woulfe (née Mulvihill), Riddlestown, Rathkeale, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Very deeply regretted by her sons John, Denis Thomas, daughters Marie (Hanrahan), Ann (Madigan), Patricia (Lenihan), Colette (Sheahan), Philomena (O'Connor), Therese (Henry), her adoring 29 grandchildren, sister Bridget (Moloney), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, Brother-in-law Denis,sister-in-law Nell (Woulfe), nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Friday evening from 5-8pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's cemetery, Coolcappa. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit at University Hospital Limerick.

The death has occurred of John Fitzgibbon, Newtown Road, Castletroy, late Texaco, unexpectedly at home. Beloved husband of Marion. Dearly loved father of Joe, Aideen, James and Louise.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Lucy and Ina, son-in-law Oscar, grandchildren XinXin and Robert, brothers Joseph, Michael, Frank and Liam, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Marie Simpson (née Rochford), Barrington Court, North Circular Road and Cratloe, Clare.

Beloved mother of Lewis and Daryl. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Sher and Marianne, grandson Tyler, granddaughters Katie and Caroline, great-granddaughters Carleigh and Hayleigh, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick.