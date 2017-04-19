Deaths in Limerick - April 19, 2017

THE death has occurred of Patrick O'Connor, Corcamore, Clarina.

Predeceased by twins Karen and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nell, sons Paul, Joe, Padraig, daughters-in-law Mary, Deirdre, grandchildren Niamh, Eimer, Cathal, Aine, Aidan, brother Nicholas, sister Phil, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dennis Daly, Toureen, Croom, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving wife and family at his home.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, daughters Marie (O'Sullivan), Margaret (Phelan), Kathleen (McEnery), son Maurice, sons-in-law Ben, Michael, Declan, daughter-in-law Angela, his adoring grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Wednesday at his home from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving on Thursday Morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Croom with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire Croom. Family flowers only please. Donations to Milford Care Centre.