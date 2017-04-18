Deaths in Limerick - April 18, 2017

THE death has occurred of Tom Kennedy, Rour, Adare.

Deeply regretted by his sister Esther (Walsh), brother Sean, nephew Richard, nieces Fierna and Shauna, grand niece Clodagh, grand nephew Sean, extended family and friends.

Funeral arriving at Holy Trinity Church, Adare on Tuesday at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Bohernakill Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations instead to Irish Motor Neurone Association.

The death has occurred of Deirdre O'Neill, Pike Avenue, Garryowen and late of Main Street, Tulla.

Survived by partner Thomas, son Jonathan, brothers and sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St John's Cathedral, Cathedral Place. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm Followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Donnell (née Carrig), New Line, Grange, Kilmallock, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre.

Survived by her beloved husband Tim, daughters Triona Daly, Edwina Cronin and son Maurice, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, from 6pm with removal at 8pm. Arriving on Thursday to Ss. Patrick and Brigid's Church, Grange for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Moloney (née Cussack), Curramorna, Old Park Road, Corbally, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mother of Margaret, Patricia, Ann, Frank and Sandra; sadly missed by her sons-in-law Paschal, Billy and Seamus, daughter-in-law Karina, grandchildren, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. House private.

The death has occurred of Mary Roche (née Quaid), Bishop's Court, Newcastle West, unexpectedly at home.

Predeceased by her daughter Tina, beloved wife of Denny, and loving mother of Tom, Carmel, Liam and Mary. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kelleher's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am – house private please on Thursday morning. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dennis Daly, Toureen, Croom, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving wife and family at his home.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, daughters Marie (O'Sullivan), Margaret (Phelan), Kathleen (McEnery), son Maurice, sons-in-law Ben, Michael, Declan, daughter-in-law Angela, his adoring eight grandchildren, brothers , sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Wednesday at his home from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving on Thursday Morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Croom with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire Croom. Family flowers only please. Donations to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Thomas McKenna, St Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle, formerly of Caherdavin Lawn.

Deeply regretted by his wife Patsy, family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Shanagolden.

The death has occurred of John (Seanie) Wallace, late of Castle Erkin, Pallasgreen, who passed away in Birmingham.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Stephen, daughter Maggie, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Elaine, grandchildren, brothers Joe & Eamonn, sisters Madie & Kathleen, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Funeral has taken place in Birmingham. Memorial Mass will take place on Friday in Archbishop O' Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline at 7.30pm.