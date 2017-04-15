Deaths in Limerick - April 15, 2017

The death has occurred of Sister Anne Finkers, of Salesian Sisters, Caherdavin, on April 13 at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her beloved sisters Lena and Betsy, brothers Jan and Bertus, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her Salesian Sisters.

Reposing at Salesian Convent, Caherdavin on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to Christ The King Church, Caherdavin at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mickey Joe Neville, of Rathkeale. Survived by his wife Mai, daughters Mary and Dolores. Arriving at St Marys Church Rathkeale at 7pm on Sunday, April 16.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30 am followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.Family Flowers only and donations if desired to St. Marys unit Carrigran House.

Former employee of Imag, Raheen, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kieran, son Niall, daughters Taylor and Kacie, mother, Ann Minogue, sisters Kathy, Anna and Claire, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Easter Monday, April 17th, from 5pm with removal at 8pm to Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, April 18th, at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations instead to charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Liam Heffernan, of Park Avenue, Adare, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on Good Friday, April 14. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Marie, Kay, Anne, Nuala and Grace, sons Liam Jnr., Kevin and Peter, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

The death has occurred of Dr Catherine Beatrice Hayes (née McDonald), of Sandymount, Dublin/North Circular Road. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard Hayes, deeply regretted by her children Garrett, (the late Ailish), Maeliosa and Christine, daughter-in-law Siobhan, sons-in-law Damien, (the late Donal), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grand children.

Reposing in the oratory at Newtownpark House Nursing Home, Newtownpark Avenue on Wednesday, 19th April, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral mass at 10.00am on Thursday, 20th April, at the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtown Park Avenue, Blackrock followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Peter Doyle, of St Munchin’s Terrace, High Road, Thomondgate, suddenly at home. Beloved son of the late Richard and Kathleen and dearest brother of Marian (O’Dwyer) & Richard. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Marian, brother-in-law Gerry, niece Avril, nephews Paul & Edward, uncle Jackie, aunt Loretta, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, April 16th, from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Funeral on Monday, April 17th, after 10am Mass to Mt. St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel Ryan, Marion Drive, Roxboro Road, Roxboro, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons, daughter, their families, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Easter Sunday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass, Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (née Tracy), Greenhills Road, Garryowen, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Good Council Nursing Home, Old Cork Road.

Mary is survived by her daughters Judy, Ella, Jackie and Marcella, sons Pascal and Declan, grandchrildren, great-grandchrildren, sister Doris Phelan, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law. Pre-deceased by her husband Joe, son Paul and brother Michael.

Reposing Tuesday in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.