Deaths in Limerick - April 14, 2017

The death has occurred of Noel Ryan, Marion Drive, Roxboro Road, Roxboro, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons, daughter, their families, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Easter Sunday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass, Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

The death has occurred of Marjorie McGarry (née O'Sullivan), late of Cabinteely, Co. Dublin and formerly of William Street and Belfield Gardens, Limerick, died peacefullyat the Blackrock Clinic.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph, loved and loving sister of Nuala Molloy; sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Sr. Magdalene (Longford), Christine and Ena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service on Easter Saturday at 10.30am in St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (née Tracy), Greenhills Road, Garryowen, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Good Council Nursing Home, Old Cork Road.

Mary is survived by her daughters Judy, Ella, Jackie and Marcella, sons Pascal and Declan, grandchrildren, great-grandchrildren, sister Doris Phelan, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law. Pre-deceased by her husband Joe, son Paul and brother Michael.

Reposing Tuesday in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.