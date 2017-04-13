Deaths in Limerick - April 13, 2017

THE DEATH has occurred of Martin O’Keeffe, Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale, at University Hospital Kerry, following a brief illness, peacefully.

A retired machinery contractor, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Anthony and Garry, pre-deceased by his sister Kit Browne, brothers Tom, Con and Bill, deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Carmel and Anne Marie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00pm. to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 12.00pm. Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

The death has occurred of Sheila Ormonde (née O’Carroll), of Wexford, formerly of Murroe, on April 12. Sheila, beloved wife of David and loving mother of Richard, Michael, Sheila and Grainne; pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters, sadly missed by her husband and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Good Friday from 3pm, until the removal from her residence on Saturday at 5.30pm, to Church of the Annunciation Clonard. Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday at 1pm., burial afterwards in Blackwater Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Wexford Hospice Homecare or Wexford General Hospital.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Murphy (née Bratchford), of Ennis Road, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of Bernard and loving mother of Miriam, Tony, Bernie and Colette. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Linda, son-in-law Peter (Bennett), Colette’s partner Phil (Small), grandchildren Gilles & Laura (Chaput), great-grandsons Gabriel & Theodore, sister-in-law Mary (Mangan), niece, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Weds. April 19 from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday April 20 at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilcrumper Cemetery, Fermoy.

The death has occurred of Christopher Little, of Watergate, Limerick city, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by daughters Sarah Little, Zoey-Lee Little, Caroline Little, Stacey Laurie, sons Anthony Christopher O'Sullivan, Frank O'Sullivan, David Peters, grandchildren Shay O'Sullivan, Levi Kitto, Calum Gear, Dillion Gear, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home Gerald Griffin St. from 3pm with removal at 4.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Prayer Service on Good Friday at 10.30am with cremation afterwards in Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The death has occurred of Agnes (Aggie) Kennelly (née Magner), of Cahermoyle, Ardagh. Survived by husband Bernard, daughters Mai and Iris, brothers Connie and Mike, sister Marie, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, and friends.

Reposing at St. Molua's Church Ardagh from 4-7p.m. on Wednesday followed by Requiem Mass. Liturgical Prayers in the Church at 12.30p.m. on Thursday followed by burial in Ardagh cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Julia Enright (née Cunningham), of Granagh, peacefully on April 9 at her residence,beloved wife of the late James. Survived by her sons Tom, Oliver, Seamus and J.J. and daughters Kay and Helen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Easter Sunday April 16, from 6pm until 8pm arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh at 8 45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday April 17 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nancy Tuohy (née Langan), of Greenfields, Rosbrien, formerly of Galway, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home, Corbally, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Geraldine and Anne, sons-in-law Karl and Dan, her beloved grandchildren Kerri, Kate, Daniel and Hugh, nephew Sean and his wife Chris, good friend Catherine Ryan-Russell, extended family and friends. Private Cremation. Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date.

The death has occurred of Fergus Walsh, 2 Clanmorris Avenue, Ennis Road and formerly of Ennis, unexpectedly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Past-president UL Bohemian RFC. Late of Munster Rugby, Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and Lombard and Ulster.

Beloved father of Mark, David, Siobhan, Fergus and the late Sarah and loving grandfather to Ted, Aoibhe, Sarah, Julie, Molly, Alannah, Joe, Luke, Adam and Matthew. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, wife Alannah, son-in-law Damien, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Nicki and Kate, grandchildren, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Good Friday for Liturgical Prayers at 11am. Cremation on Saturday at 2pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome www.isida.ie.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Son Troy) O'Keeffe, Verona Terrace, O'Connell Avenue and late of Talbot Avenue, Prospect, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Father of the late Kathy. Very deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, daughters Margaret, Sandra, Jacqueline, Teresa, sons Donal, Niall, Omar, Marcus, Grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Donal, Michael, Ger, sisters Marie Purcell, Annette Clarke, Jacqueline Coonerty, Aunts Barbara, Peggy, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Anne Marie Clancy, Sacred Heart of Mary, late of Shannon View Terrace, Dublin Road and New York – passed away in New York U.S.A.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Clancy and sister of the late Antoinette (Toni) Martin and Carmel Clancy. Very deeply regretted by her sister Teresa Salt (Canada), brother Joe, Brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephew Michelle, Therese, Robert, Janice, Colette, grandnieces, grandnephews and religious community.

Funeral will take place in New York. Memorial Mass will take place in Limerick at a date to be announced.