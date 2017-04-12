Deaths in Limerick - April 12, 2017

THE death has occurred of Fergus Walsh, 2 Clanmorris Avenue, Ennis Road and formerly of Ennis, unexpectedly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Past-president UL Bohemian RFC. Late of Munster Rugby, Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and Lombard and Ulster.

Beloved father of Mark, David, Siobhan, Fergus and the late Sarah and loving grandfather to Ted, Aoibhe, Sarah, Julie, Molly, Alannah, Joe, Luke, Adam and Matthew. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, wife Alannah, son-in-law Damien, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Nicki and Kate, grandchildren, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Good Friday for Liturgical Prayers at 11am. Cremation on Saturday at 2pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome www.isida.ie.

The death has occurred of Christopher Little, St. Michael's Court, Watergate, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by daughters Sarah Little, Zoey-Lee Little, Caroline Little, Stacey Laurie, sons Anthony Christopher O'Sullivan, Frank O'Sullivan, David Peters, grandchildren Shay O'Sullivan, Levi Kitto, Calum Gear, Dillion Gear, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street from 3pm with removal at 4.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Prayer Service on Good Friday at 10.30am with cremation afterwards in Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Son Troy) O'Keeffe, Verona Terrace, O'Connell Avenue and late of Talbot Avenue, Prospect, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Father of the late Kathy. Very deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, daughters Margaret, Sandra, Jacqueline, Teresa, sons Donal, Niall, Omar, Marcus, Grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Donal, Michael, Ger, sisters Marie Purcell, Annette Clarke, Jacqueline Coonerty, Aunts Barbara, Peggy, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Julia Enright (née Cunningham), Kilmore, Granagh, peacefully at her residence.

Beloved wife of the late James. Survived by her sons Tom, Oliver, Seamus and J.J. and daughters Kay and Helen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Easter Sunday from 6pm until 8pm arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh at 8 45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of John O'Neill, Boulinlisheen, Galbally.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his son Patrick, daughters Catherine and Margaret, brother Patrick (Oxford), sisters Bobbie, Pam and Gertie (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Galbally Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nancy Tuohy (née Langan), Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick, formerly of Galway, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Geraldine and Anne, sons-in-law Karl and Dan, her beloved grandchildren Kerri, Kate, Daniel and Hugh, nephew Sean and his wife Chris, good friend Catherine Ryan-Russell, extended family and friends.

Private Cremation. Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date.

The death has occurred of Sr. Anne Marie Clancy, Sacred Heart of Mary, late of Shannon View Terrace, Dublin Road and New York – passed away in New York U.S.A.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Clancy and sister of the late Antoinette (Toni) Martin and Carmel Clancy. Very deeply regretted by her sister Teresa Salt (Canada), brother Joe, Brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephew Michelle, Therese, Robert, Janice, Colette, grandnieces, grandnephews and religious community.

Funeral will take place in New York. Memorial Mass will take place in Limerick at a date to be announced.