Deaths in Limerick - April 11, 2017

THE death has occurred of Liam Flynn, Convent Road, Abbeyfeale, unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Mary, mother Myra, brother Jim, sisters Helen and Úna, brother-in-law Patrick, sister-in-law Mary, aunts Yvonne, Mary Jo and Noreen, nephew Patrick, nieces Lucy and Heloise, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Pat Farrell, The Pike, Bruff, and late of Formby, near Liverpool, England.

Sadly missed by his sons Pat, Mike and John. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff this Tuesday from 6.30pm with removal to Ss.Peter and Pauls Church, Bruff at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Helen) Deally (née Carey), Mountpellier Hill, Dublin 7 and formerly of Ardnamoher, Galbally.

Predeceased by her husband George. Deeply regretted by her daughter Linda, son Mark, brother John, son-in-law, aunts, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ellavita, Robert, Ross, Mark, Leeanne, Melissa, Adam, Mark and Lee, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Wednesday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Remains arriving at Galbally Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann Philomena (Phil) Gilligan (née McInerney), Chestnut Grove, Mount Arbour, Dooradoyle, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved wife of Padraic and dearest mother of John and Darren. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Melanie, Darren's partner Mairead, grand-daughters Leah and Kate, brother Brendan, sisters Marian, Bridget and Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Thursday for Liturgical Prayers at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Crecora Cemetery. House private.