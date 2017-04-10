Deaths in Limerick - April 10, 2017

THE death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Toomey (née O'Neill), Lisnalty, Rosbrien and late of Cromhill, Kilteely, peacefully in the tender care of St Michael's Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, other relatives, carers, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Monday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Crecora. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Billy O'Connor (Barber), South Quay, Newcastle West, peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home.

Survived by his sister Mary, brothers John and Ned, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home this Monday from 6pm - 8pm, arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Contact: Riedy's, Newcastle West 069 62657.

The death has occurred of Christy Brosnahan, late of Glenquin, Strand and Nash's Mineral Waters, peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home.

Survived by his brothers Paddy, Johnny, Peter, sisters Margaret (O'Connor) and Ita (O'Donoghue), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Monday from 8.15pm, with removal at 9.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Tournafulla. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Contact: Riedy's, Newcastle West 069-62657.

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Cregan Avenue, Kileely, suddenly at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St., Tuesday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Tex) Griffin, 7 Island Road, Limerick city, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Bríd, dearest father of Niall, Aine and the late Gerard and adored granda of Kate, Ben and Stuart. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Fergus, daughter-in-law Sandy, brother Seamus, sister Rose (Keane), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (new extension). No flowers please, donations if desired to Alzheimer Society (Garryowen Branch) at www.alzheimer.ie or Griffin's.

The death has occurred of Jeffrey Ryan, late of Shannon Banks, Corbally and Waterford City, suddenly.

Beloved son of David and Anne. Dearly loved brother of Rachel and Alan, cherished partner of Becky. Sadly missed by his loving uncles, aunts, especially, Therese, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Nicholas Church, Westbury, Corbally. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget McCormack - Buckley, Flood Street, Killalee.

Beloved wife of Anthony and dearest mother of Anna-Rose, Katelyn, and Lexi-Mai. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Bridget, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday (from 2.30pm. Removal at 4.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Thursday after Liturgical Prayers at 11am to Castlemungret Cemetery.