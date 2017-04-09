Deaths in Limerick - April 9, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St Catherine's Nursing Home) of Christy Brosnahahan of Glenquin, Strand, County Limerick. Late of Nash’s Mineral Water.

Survived by his brothers Paddy, Johnny, Peter, sisters Margaret (O'Connor) and Ita (O'Donoghue), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Monday, April 10, from 8.15pm, with removal at 9.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Tournafulla.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John (Tex) Griffin of Island Road, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Bríd, dearest father of Niall, Áine and the late Gerard and adored grandad of Kate, Ben and Stuart. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Fergus, daughter-in-law Sandy, brother Seamus, sister Rose (Keane), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, April 11 from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (April 12) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (new extension).

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Garryowen branch of the Alzheimers Society.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home) of Billy O’Connor (Barber) of South Quay, Newcastle West.

Survived by his sister Mary, brothers John and Ned, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home this Monday from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Michael Ryan of Cregan Avenue, Kileely.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 4.30pm on Tuesday, April 11 followed by removal at 6pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, April 12, at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully ar St Michael’s Nursing Home) of Elizabeth (Lil) Toomey (née O'Neill) of Lisnalty, Rosbrien. Late of Cromhill, Kilteely.

Beloved wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, other relatives, carers, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6pm on MOnday followed by removal at 8pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Crecora.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Denis Collins of Raheen Gardens, Raheen. Formerly of Tullig South, Templeglantine and late Are Rianta, Shannon.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Pamela and Denise, brother Larry, mother-in-law Lena, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, April 10, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, April 11, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

House private.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at CUH) of John O’Brien of O'Neill Crowley Terrace, Mitchelstown, Cork. / Kilbehenny, Limerick. Fomerly of Boher, County Limerick.

Beloved husband of Margaret (nee O’Donnell), loving mother of Mary (Sheehan), dear grandfather of Kevin, Paul and Carmel and devoted great-grandfather of Rachael, Louise, Melissa, Sean, Alice & Pierre.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Mike, brothers Mikey & Danny, sister Margaret (O’Callaghan), sisters-in-law, newphews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown this Sunday from 6 pm to 8pm followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday, April 10 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Diane Crowe-McKiernan of Kilburn, London and late of Ballingarry.

Survived by her father Paddy McKiernan (Ballingarry), brothers Thomas and James, sister Margaret, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Tuesday, April 11 at 8pm. Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday, April 12, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Michael Breen of Sugar Hill, Templeglantine.

Late of Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Survived by his wife Mary, brothers Jimmy and Br Albert (OCARM), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Sunday, April 9, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday, April 10 at 11:30am with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Templeglantine.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Jack Harvey of Montpelier, of O'Briens Bridge.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving brother of the late Peggy Seymour. Sadly missed by his loving sons Patrick, Martin and David, brother Paddy, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Sunday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Monday, April 10, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in O'Brien's Bridge cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen) of Josephine (Josie) Lundon (née O'Sullivan) of Pallasbeg, Cappamore.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael and children James, Catherine, Helen, Michael and Brenda; sister Margaret, sister in law, sons in law, daughters in law, ten grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore on Monday, April 10, from 6pm with removal at 8 pm to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, April 11 at 11.30am with urial afterwards in Dromkeen Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Hannah Whelan (née Rea) of Ballyhone, Emly, Tipperary.

Formerly of Carrickaroche, Galbally, County Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and deeeply regretted by her sons John (Anglesborough), Pat (Emly), Mary (Hackett, Glanmire), Una (O'Dwyer, Thurles), brothers Dave, Tom and Patsy, sisters Sr. Catherine, Una (Delaney, Roscrea), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally from 6pm to 8pm this Sunday with removal to Galbally Church arriving at 8.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballinacourty Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Nazareth House, Mallow.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Sean Quinn-Glossop of Manchester, UK and late of Quinns Cross, Patrickswell.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Stella, daughters Sian and Siobhain, son John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tony and Fr. Tadgh, sister Breda (Mann), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral has taken place in the UK. A memorial Mass will take placce on Monday, April 10 at 7.30pm in the Church of The Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell

The death has occurred of Julia Purtill (née O'Donovan) of Sean Heuston Place, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by daughter Anne-Marie, grandchildren Adam, James, Scott and Dale, sisters Geraldine and May, son-in-law James, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at St John’s Cathedral on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mt St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christine Harty, of Church View, Banogue, Croom and late of Askeaton.

Very deeply regretted by her sisters, nephew Paddy and Elizabeth and family circle.

Requiem Mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.