Deaths in Limerick - April 8, 2017

The death has occurred of Diane Crowe-McKiernan of Kilburn, London and late of Ballingarry.

Survived by her father Paddy McKiernan (Ballingarry), brothers Thomas and James, sister Margaret, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Tuesday, April 11 at 8pm. Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday, April 12, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Michael Breen of Sugar Hill, Templeglantine.

Late of Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Survived by his wife Mary, brothers Jimmy and Br Albert (OCARM), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, April 9, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass takes place on Monday, April 10 at 11:30am with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Templeglantine.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Jack Harvey of Montpelier, of O'Briens Bridge.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving brother of the late Peggy Seymour. Sadly missed by his loving sons Patrick, Martin and David, brother Paddy, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Joseph's Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Monday, April 10, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in O'Brien's Bridge cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen) of Josephine (Josie) Lundon (née O'Sullivan) of Pallasbeg, Cappamore.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael and children James, Catherine, Helen, Michael and Brenda; sister Margaret, sister in law, sons in law, daughters in law, ten grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore on Monday, April 10, from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, April 11 at 11.30am with urial afterwards in Dromkeen Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Hannah Whelan (née Rea) of Ballyhone, Emly, Tipperary.

Formerly of Carrickaroche, Galbally, County Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and deeeply regretted by her sons John (Anglesborough), Pat (Emly), Mary (Hackett, Glanmire), Una (O'Dwyer, Thurles), brothers Dave, Tom and Patsy, sisters Sr. Catherine, Una (Delaney, Roscrea), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday with removal to Galbally Church arriving at 8.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballinacourty Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Nazareth House, Mallow.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Sean Quinn-Glossop of Manchester, UK and late of Quinns Cross, Patrickswell.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Stella, daughters Sian and Siobhain, son John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tony and Fr. Tadgh, sister Breda (Mann), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral has taken place in the UK. A memorial Mass will take placce on Monday, Apirl 10 at 7.30pm in the Church of The Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell

.

The death has occurred of Julia Purtill (née O'Donovan) of Sean Heuston Place, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by daughter Anne-Marie, grandchildren Adam, James, Scott and Dale, sisters Geraldine and May, son-in-law James, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald, Griffin Street from 3.30pm on Sunday with removal at 5pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mt St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christine Harty, of Church View, Banogue, Croom and late of Askeaton.

Very deeply regretted by her sisters, nephew Paddy and Elizabeth and family circle.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Sunday from 2pm with Removal at 4pm to Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am with burial afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.