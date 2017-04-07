Deaths in Limerick - April 7, 2017

The death has occurred of Sean Quinn, Glossop, Manchester, UK and late Quinns Cross, Patrickswell, peacefully.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Stella, daughters Sian and Siobhain, son John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Tony and Fr. Tadgh, sister Breda (Mann), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral has taken place in the UK. Memorial. Requiem Mass on Monday at 7.30pm in the Church of The Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Julia Purtill (née O'Donovan), Sean Heuston Place.

Deeply regretted by daughter Anne-Marie, grandchildren Adam, James, Scott and Dale, sisters Geraldine and May, son-in-law James, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald, Griffin St. from 3.30pm with removal at 5pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christine Harty, Church View, Banogue, Croom and late of Askeaton.

Very deeply regretted by her sisters, nephew Paddy and Elizabeth and family circle.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Sunday from 2pm, with Removal at 4pm to Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.