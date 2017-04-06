Deaths in Limerick - April 6, 2017

THE death has occurred of James McNamara, 50 The Oaks, Liscreagh, Murroe, late of Fleming Medical, unexpectedly.

Beloved husband of Lorraine. Sadly missed by his loving parents Eddie and Mary, brothers, sisters, father-in-law and mother-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Killeen, Carragh Avenue, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, late Merchant Navy, South Atlantic Star & R.B.L, peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jean, daughter Deborah, son Mark, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Nancy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Monday at 11.30am. Followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to the R.N.L.I. C/o Griffin Funerals 061-415000.

The death has occurred of Pat Hogan, Bishop Murphy Park, Parteen, late of Colivet Court, suddenly.

Beloved husband of the late Marion. Pat, will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Darren, Declan & Padraig, daughter Celine, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Aisling & Nicola, son-in-law Richard, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Parteen. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Kilquane Cemetery, Parteen.