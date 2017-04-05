Deaths in Limerick - April 5, 2017

THE death has occurred of Daniel Ryan, Ballyslateen, Golden and formerly of Barna, Galbally, in the loving care of St. Martha's Nursing Home, Cappauniac, Bansha.

Deeply regretted by his sister Ann (Hally, Springfield, Clerihan), brothers Fr. Liam O.S.A., Tom (Limerick), Andrew (Dublin), Denis (Ballyanna, Galbally), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally on Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn, Co.Tipperary arriving at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Power, 21 Kilbranish Drive, Woodview Park and formerly of Abbey, Duniry, Co. Galway, late of Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and dearest father of John, Tom, Richie, Michael, Marie and the late Anthony. Deeply regretted by his brother Willie, sisters Mary, Margaret, Tess and Kathleen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisheen Cemetery, Tynagh, Co. Galway, arriving at 2pm approx.

The death has occurred of Bridie Lynch, Main Street, Cappamore, peacefully at her home.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Pat, sisters Ann, Pauline and Connie, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore, Thursday from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 am, burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie O'Connor (née Plunkett), Clareview Ave, Farranshone.

Beloved wife of Jack and dearest mother of Catherine, John, Elizabeth and Damian, beloved Nana to Susan, Louise, Sonia, Philip, Evan, Mike, Emma, Adam, Tanya, Damian and Jack and adoring great-granny to Scott and Genevieve.

Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, Kate and Martina, son-in-law Tony, sister Bernie, brothers Tim, Oliver and Joseph, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Private cremation later. Family flowers only. House private.

The death has occurred of Donie McCarthy, Killea, Croagh, Desmond Drive, Adare, Adare GAA and Limerick GAA, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by his wife Marian Coughlan, his sons Donie, Kenneth, Declan and John, his daughters Helen, Marion, Lilian, Vickey, Michelle and Olivia, their mother Bridie, his 29 grandchildren, great-granddaughter, his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Mick, Denis and Thomas, his sisters Dolly and Birdie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, Marian's son Paudie and his wife Noelle, two grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Croagh New Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations instead to Milford Care Centre.